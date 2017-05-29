Measles outbreak, still a major problem in Romania

The measles outbreak is still a major problem in Romania, as 7% of parents refuse vaccination and one in three families is unable to see a doctor or get the vaccine, reports local Digi24.

The immunization rate in Romania dropped from 95% to 86% in ten years. Moreover, for some diseases such as measles, the immunization rate stays at only 50% in some counties.

However, the health officials are saying that the crisis of vaccines will be resolved in the coming period. Moreover, the Romanian authorities have started a pro-vaccination campaign, and have allocated RON 700 million (EUR 153 million) for the immunization programme, reports Digi24.

Over 6,000 cases of measles have been registered in Romania since the outbreak started on September 30, 2016, according to the National Center for Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases (CNSCBT). Moreover, the death toll climbed to 26. A 27th a possible death due to measles is pending confirmation.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory infection caused by a virus. It causes a total-body skin rash and flu-like symptoms, including fever, cough, and runny nose. According to information posted on the World Health Organization’s website, the virus is highly contagious, spreading by coughing and sneezing, close personal contact, and direct contact with infected nasal or throat secretions. Unvaccinated young children pose the highest risk of measles and its complications, including death.

Irina Popescu, [email protected]