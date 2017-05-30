Meal vouchers supplier Sodexo Romania has new CEO

Sven Marinus is the new CEO of Sodexo Benefits & Rewards Romania, a big player on the meal vouchers market.

From the new position, Marinus is in charge of managing the current operations, as well as the strategic and commercial direction of the company in Romania.

“I join a team of people dedicated to providing the best solutions for quality of life, with whom I will participate to the growth and consolidation of Sodexo’s position of leader on the local market,” Sven Marinus said.

He joined the Sodexo Benefits & Rewards Belgium in 2013, as sales director. In the four years spent in Belgium, Sven Marinus had an important contribution to the development of the sales team, and to the profitable increase of the business.

Prior to joining Sodexo, Sven worked for Alfacam Group, Accor Services, and Brussels Airlines.

Irina Popescu, [email protected]