Man arrested after stealing EUR 0.3 mln worth of jewelry from Bucharest apartment

The Bucharest Police arrested on Monday, June 5, a man who is believed to have stolen EUR 300,000 worth of jewelry from an apartment located in the capital’s District 1.

The arrest came after a 63-year-old woman called the police one day before to announce that unidentified persons had broken into her apartment and stole jewelry and watches while she was abroad, between May 24 and June 3.

The police officers discovered that a relative of a person the woman had hired to look after the apartment while she was away stole the key to the apartment, and afterwards the jewelry. The police detained a 29-year-old man, who was known for similar criminal activities, according to a statement from the Bucharest Police.

The investigation showed that the stolen goods were sold to a 31-year-old man for RON 10,000 (EUR 2,200). The police also identified the purchaser, and searched his house, where they found a watch and several jewelry belonging to the woman who had made the call.

Some 60% of the damage caused by the theft was recovered.

The investigation continues in this case, and the alleged thief is placed under preventive arrest on theft charges.

Irina Popescu, [email protected]