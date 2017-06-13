Man diagnosed with anthrax, admitted to hospital in Romania

A 47-year-old Romanian man diagnosed with anthrax was admitted to the Botosani County Hospital in northern Romania.

Health authorities confirmed the diagnosis after lab tests, and other samples were sent for re-evaluation at the Cantacuzino Institute in Bucharest, reports local News.ro.

The man is currently hospitalized in the Department of Infectious Diseases of the County Emergency Hospital, according to representatives of the Botosani Public Health Directorate. He contracted the disease from one of his cows.

The man is currently in a stable condition.

Anthrax is a serious infectious disease caused by gram-positive, rod-shaped bacteria known as Bacillus anthracis, according to information posted on the website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Although it is rare, people can get sick with anthrax if they come in contact with infected animals or contaminated animal products.

Signs and symptoms of anthrax can range from skin sores to vomiting and shock. Rapid treatment with antibiotics can cure most anthrax infections.

Irina Popescu, [email protected]