German airline Lufthansa will start operating daily flights between Timisoara, a major city in western in Romania, and Germany’s Frankfurt beginning October 29 of this year.

The Timisoara – Frankfurt am Main flights will be operated with an Embraer 190 aircraft, according to a statement from the Timisoara Airport.

Citizens in the western part of Romania, and those living elsewhere in the world, but with interests in the area, have asked for the new connection, said the Romanian airport’s representatives.

The Frankfurt am Main airport, with more than 60 million passengers registered in 2016, is not only Germany’s number one airport and Lufthansa’s main operating base, but also the airport linked directly to most international destinations.

“Therefore, the direct and daily connection between Timisoara and Frankfurt is extremely important especially due to the high number of destinations offered by one of the world’s most important airport hubs,” reads the statement from the Timisoara Airport.

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air will also introduce a new flight between Timisoara and Tel Aviv starting October 30.

