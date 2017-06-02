More than 1,500 children gathered in Alba Carolina Citadel in Alba Iulia on June 1 – Children’s Day, for the largest flash mob ever performed by children in Romania. They formed a giant heart in the colors of the Romanian flag.

For the flash mob, the children danced on a song created especially for this event, recorded in the interpretation of the Theotokos Children’s Choir, reports local Agerpres. They prepared for over a month for this synchronous dance.

After the dance, the children put red, yellow and blue hats on their heads and formed a giant heart in the colors of the Romanian flag. Then, they released a big red heart made of helium balloons.

The children who participated in this event were from the social settlements and educational centers coordinated by the Orthodox Archdiocese of Alba Iulia.

