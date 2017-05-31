June 1 mini-break calendar: Children’s Day events, concerts & parties

There are two official days off coming up in Romania: June 1 – Children’s Day and June 5 – the second day of Pentecost, turning this upcoming weekend into a mini-holiday. The weather will stay warm, according to meteorologists, so here’s a list of events to choose from for this mini-holiday:

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone – in concert – June 1, at Sala Palatului in Bucharest. Tickets online here

Children’s Cismigiu – June 1, starting 11:00, in Cismigiu Park, Bucharest

Children’s Festival – June 1-4, in Herastrau Park in Bucharest

Kids Food Fest – June 1-4, at Verde Stop Arena in Bucharest. Find out more here

Charity Fest – June 1, at Expirat Halele Carol in Bucharest. More information here

Smiley 10 years concert – June 1, at Arenele Romane in Bucharest. Tickets online here

Walking on Calea Victoriei – ­June 3-4, on Calea Victoriei boulevard in Bucharest. Read more about the event here

Romanian Comedy Festival – ongoing, ends on June 4, in Bucharest. Find out more here

Festival of Romanian Films – ongoing, ends on June 6, on the terrace of the Promenada Mall in Bucharest. Read more about the event here

International Festival of Living Statues – ongoing, ends on June 5, in Bucharest. Find out more here

Hidden Bucharest Bicycle Tour – June 5, starting Universitatii Square. More info here

Fara Asfalt Triathlon – June 3, at the seaside. Find out more here

Kudos Fest – June 2-5, at the Kudos Beach Club in Mamaia seaside resort. More information here

Sunset Beats Vol. 1 – June 1-4, at H2O Beach in Mamaia seaside resort. More information here

Various concerts and events in Vama Veche seaside resort – June 1-5

