Industrial installation producer to float on Bucharest bourse

Targu Mures-based industrial installation producer AAGES will list a 15% stake on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) has approved its listing, according to sources in the market cited by local Profit.ro.

The public offer will take place between June 8 and June 21. The prospectus will be published on June 6, and subscriptions will begin after two days. Individual investors who will make placements in the first days will get a 5% discount.

The company had total assets of EUR 6.5 million at the end of 2016, up 2.96% over the previous year. Its debts totaled EUR 2.2 million last year, slightly up compared to the previous year.

AAGES had a turnover of close to EUR 6 million and a net profit of EUR 860,000 in 2015.

