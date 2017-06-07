Top high school graduates get free entry to Romania’s biggest music festivals this year

Romanian high school graduates who get the maximum score of 10 at the Baccalaureate exam this year will benefit from free access to two of Romania’s biggest music festivals this summer: Neversea in Constanta seaside resort and Untold in Cluj-Napoca.

Moreover, all high school students who registered for the summer session of the Baccalaureate exam can purchase discounted passes for the two festivals.

The 2017 summer session of the Baccalaureate exam started on Tuesday, May 6. Some 145,000 high school graduates registered for the exam.

Untold, Romania’s biggest electronic music festival, will take place in Cluj-Napoca, central Romania, between August 3 and August 6, 2017. The lineup of this year’s edition includes Dutch DJs Afrojack and Armin Van Buuren, Swedish DJ duo Axwell and Ingrosso, Belgian/Greek DJ duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Dutch DJs Hardwell and Martin Garrix, and American musician Steve Aoki. Find out more about the event here.

Neversea is the newest seaside festival in Romania. Its first edition is scheduled to take place from July 7 to July 9 in Constanta. Its lineup includes Tiesto, Afrojack, Fatboy Slim, Benny Benassi, Fedde Le Grand, Ferry Corsten, and Jason Derulo. Find out more here.

Irina Popescu, [email protected]