20 °C
Bucharest
Jun 08, 04:42

Top high school graduates get free entry to Romania’s biggest music festivals this year

by Irina Popescu
Leave a comment

Romanian high school graduates who get the maximum score of 10 at the Baccalaureate exam this year will benefit from free access to two of Romania’s biggest music festivals this summer: Neversea in Constanta seaside resort and Untold in Cluj-Napoca.

Moreover, all high school students who registered for the summer session of the Baccalaureate exam can purchase discounted passes for the two festivals.

The 2017 summer session of the Baccalaureate exam started on Tuesday, May 6. Some 145,000 high school graduates registered for the exam.

Untold, Romania’s biggest electronic music festival, will take place in Cluj-Napoca, central Romania, between August 3 and August 6, 2017. The lineup of this year’s edition includes Dutch DJs Afrojack and Armin Van Buuren, Swedish DJ duo Axwell and Ingrosso, Belgian/Greek DJ duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Dutch DJs Hardwell and Martin Garrix, and American musician Steve Aoki. Find out more about the event here.

Neversea is the newest seaside festival in Romania. Its first edition is scheduled to take place from July 7 to July 9 in Constanta. Its lineup includes Tiesto, Afrojack, Fatboy Slim, Benny Benassi, Fedde Le Grand, Ferry Corsten, and Jason Derulo. Find out more here.

Irina Popescu, [email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list