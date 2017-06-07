Heavy rain alert covers most of Romania, including Bucharest

A total of 36 counties in Romania, as well as the capital Bucharest, will be under a yellow alert of heavy rain and storms between Wednesday, June 7, starting at 18:00, and Thursday, June 8, at 23:00.

According to the warning, the quantities of water will exceed 30 liters per sqm, and can even reach 50-70 liters per sqm in some areas.

The counties targeted by the alert are Alba, Arges, Arad, Bacau, Bihor, Bistrita-Nasaud, Botosani, Brasov, Buzau, Cluj, Calarasi, Caras-Severin, Covasna, Dambovita, Dolj, Gorj, Giurgiu, Hunedoara, Harghita, Ialomita, Iasi, Ilfov, Mehedinti, Maramures, Mures, Neamt, Olt, Prahova, Sibiu, Salaj, Suceava, Timis, Teleorman, Valcea, Vrancea, and Vaslui.

The Romanian meteorologists issued the alert on Wednesday, June 7.

