23 °C
Bucharest
Jun 08, 03:04

Heavy rain alert covers most of Romania, including Bucharest

by Irina Popescu
Leave a comment

A total of 36 counties in Romania, as well as the capital Bucharest, will be under a yellow alert of heavy rain and storms between Wednesday, June 7, starting at 18:00, and Thursday, June 8, at 23:00.

According to the warning, the quantities of water will exceed 30 liters per sqm, and can even reach 50-70 liters per sqm in some areas.

The counties targeted by the alert are Alba, Arges, Arad, Bacau, Bihor, Bistrita-Nasaud, Botosani, Brasov, Buzau, Cluj, Calarasi, Caras-Severin, Covasna, Dambovita, Dolj, Gorj, Giurgiu, Hunedoara, Harghita, Ialomita, Iasi, Ilfov, Mehedinti, Maramures, Mures, Neamt, Olt, Prahova, Sibiu, Salaj, Suceava, Timis, Teleorman, Valcea, Vrancea, and Vaslui.

The Romanian meteorologists issued the alert on Wednesday, June 7.

Irina Popescu, [email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list