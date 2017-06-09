More than half of the total employed population in Romania (52.7%) works in atypical periods such as evenings, at night or during weekends, according to a survey of the National Statistics Institute (INS). Moreover, 25.8% of the local employees work in shifts.

“We have to say that this question [e.n. in the survey] is one with multiple answers, so a person can fit into more than one category, and the question refers to the last four weeks prior to the interview, so it doesn’t mean that the people are usually working in atypical periods,” said Diana Popa, an expert within the INS, quoted by local Agerpres.

Regarding [e.n.time] categories, almost 50% of the employed population said they work Saturdays, and 12% work at night, she added. However, given that a respondent can fit into more than one category, this means that they can work both on Saturdays and at night, Popa explained.

When it comes to the usual work schedule, the average in Romania is 39.8 hours per week. However, those active in agriculture work only 35.6 hours per week on average, while the employees in industry, construction and services work more than the statistical average.

Almost 90% of the respondents said that they have a fixed schedule at work, where the employer sets the start and end time of the work program.

Irina Popescu, [email protected]