Greek Festival at Bucharest hotel this week

The first edition of the Greek Festival is currently taking place at Pullman Bucharest hotel. The event, which highlights the Peloponnese gastronomy, culture, and traditions, will end on Sunday, June 18.

Official guests joining the Greek Festival are Vassilis Papadopoulos, the Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic in Romania, Konstantina Nikolakou, Deputy Head of the Region of Peloponnese, and Ioannis Markos, Minister Plenipotentiary for Economic and Commercial Affairs at the Greek Embassy in Romania. The event will also enjoy the special presence of the executive chef Giannopoulos Vasileios and his sous chefs, Giakoumelos Alexandros and Chysollari Stylianos.

The festival’s program includes a tourism seminar and gastronomic show dedicated to the Peloponnese region, as well as wine and cheese tasting with local authentic products from the peninsula.

During the entire week, the restaurants at Pullman Hotel are offering special Greek-Peloponnese menus made by executive chef Giannopoulos Vasileios, with local ingredients from the Peloponnese peninsula.

Irina Popescu, [email protected]