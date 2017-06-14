23 °C
Bucharest
Jun 14, 10:43

Greek Festival at Bucharest hotel this week

by Irina Popescu
Leave a comment

The first edition of the Greek Festival is currently taking place at Pullman Bucharest hotel. The event, which highlights the Peloponnese gastronomy, culture, and traditions, will end on Sunday, June 18.

Official guests joining the Greek Festival are Vassilis Papadopoulos, the Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic in Romania, Konstantina Nikolakou, Deputy Head of the Region of Peloponnese, and Ioannis Markos, Minister Plenipotentiary for Economic and Commercial Affairs at the Greek Embassy in Romania. The event will also enjoy the special presence of the executive chef Giannopoulos Vasileios and his sous chefs, Giakoumelos Alexandros and Chysollari Stylianos.

The festival’s program includes a tourism seminar and gastronomic show dedicated to the Peloponnese region, as well as wine and cheese tasting with local authentic products from the peninsula.

During the entire week, the restaurants at Pullman Hotel are offering special Greek-Peloponnese menus made by executive chef Giannopoulos Vasileios, with local ingredients from the Peloponnese peninsula.

Irina Popescu, [email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list