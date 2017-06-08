Google features Romanian traditional costumes in virtual fashion exhibition

More than 180 museums, fashion institutions, schools, and archives from around the world, including the Romanian Peasant Museum in Bucharest, have teamed up for We Wear Culture, the new virtual fashion exhibition by Google Arts & Culture, which puts in one place 3,000 years of fashion culture.

The Romanian Body-Coat collection presented by the Romanian Peasant Museum within the We Wear Culture project is dedicated to traditional costumes in Romania. It includes 27 clothing artifacts, which were added to the collections of the Romanian Peasant Museum already on the Google Arts & Culture platform.

“Without pretending to be exhaustive, the Romanian Body-Coat exhibition is a virtual and symbolic journey that recovers the beauty of a diverse and complex peasant heritage, recontextualizing the image of art and craftsmanship,” said Liliana Passima, manager of the Romanian Peasant Museum.

The pieces presented in the Romanian Peasant Museum’s exhibition are accompanied by a soundtrack from the institution’s Ethnophonie collection.

We Wear Culture means 400+ virtual exhibitions, which bring together 30,000 images, videos, and other documents, four virtual reality exhibitions dedicated to legendary pieces, more than 700 gigapixel images, and access to Street view virtual visits in over 40 places.

With the help of technology, visitors can explore three millennia of style evolution, from the silk that gives the name of the well-known commercial Silk Road, to the Versailles fashion, the British punk, and the story of jeans.

Google Arts & Culture is a digital platform that offers online access to historical and cultural heritage around the world.

