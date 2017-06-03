Lorelai Mosnegutu, a girl born with no arms, won this year’s edition of Romania’s Got Talent, the most watched TV show in Romania.

The 14-year old artist impressed the audience and the watchers yet again with her performance in the show’s final. She sang the song Rise Like a Phoenix, which brought Conchita Wurst the Eurovision trophy in 2014 while drawing a phoenix with her toes.

The PRO TV viewers voted her for the Romania’s Got Talent trophy and the EUR 120,000 prize.



Romanii au talent 2017 – Lorelai Mosnegutu – Rise Like a Phoenix at romaniiautalent.protv.ro

Lorelai Mosnegutu’s story is impressive. She was born with no arms and was abandoned by her mother immediately after birth. A social worker saw her case on TV and decided to adopt her. The girl didn’t speak until she was three and couldn’t walk until she was four.

She managed to overcome her severe disability and learned to do a lot with her feet. She paints, plays the organ, and uses the laptop with her toes. She has written several books so far.

Romania’s Got Talent: Girl with no arms impresses the audience to tears with her performance

