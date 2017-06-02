The French ambassador to Bucharest, François Saint-Paul, and Romanian singer Keo have released a song and video together earlier this week, in a collaboration that has a charitable purpose.

The song, which is called Soarele pe cer (The sun in the sky), is performed in Romanian. Both Keo and the French ambassador, who is also a pianist, composed the music for the new song.

The launching event took place at the French Embassy in Bucharest, where the video was also filmed. During the event, the ambassador and the Romanian singer also performed the song live.

The revenues from the broadcasting rights of the song and video will be donated to the Valentina Association, which supports children and families from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Irina Popescu, [email protected]

(Photo source: Ambassade de France en Roumanie on Facebook)