Foreign direct investment in Romania, up 24% in first four months

Foreign companies made direct investments in Romania worth EUR 1.305 billion in the first four months of this year, up 23.8% compared to January-April 2016.

Foreign companies increased their equity investments to EUR 1.507 billion during this period, including the reinvested profits, while their loans to local subsidiaries had a negative balance of EUR 202 million, according to Romania’s National Bank (BNR).

Foreign direct investment is considered to be the most beneficial investment made by foreign companies in an economy. It is long-term and usually has positive effects on the economy and wages.

In 2016, foreign companies made direct investments in Romania worth EUR 4.08 billion, up 18% compared to the previous year. It was a record level of the last eight years.

[email protected]