European tribute bands come to dedicated Bucharest festival

Tribute bands from Italy, United Kingdom, the Czech Republic and Romania will perform this weekend at the Hey Day festival. The event takes place in the Izvor Park, between June 9 and June 12.

Throughout the three days of the festival the public will get to hear: Bob Marley, a tribute concert of the Legend Live group; Rolling Stones, a tribute concert of The Rollin’ Clones; Pink Floyd by Speak Floyd; Bon Jovi by Bon Giovi; Green Day by Green Day Tribute Band; The Beatles by Counterfeit Beatles; When Violin Meets Guitar; Red Hot Chili Peppers by Around The World; Pink by Pink Tribute; Bruce Springsteen by The E Streets On Fire; Nirvana by Nirvana UK; Madonna by Madonna Tribute Lisa; AC/DC by Wire; Metallica by Masterpiece; ABBA by Revival ABBA; Iron Maiden by Trooper; and Whitesnake by Forevermore.

The festival will close on Sunday by The Tarantinos, a tribute band for the music of Quentin Tarantino films.

The festival will have an enlarged area for children, where these will be able to play or attend various interactive activities. The fans will also have the opportunity to get tattooed, made up or have their hair styled to resemble their favorite artists.

A one-day ticket to the event costs RON 15, a three-day pass RON 30. Tickets and passes are available at eventim.ro, at the Creart ticket office or on site. Children younger than 14, accompanied by their parents, have free entrance.

The festival opens at 16:00 on Friday and at 12:00 on Saturday and Sunday.

