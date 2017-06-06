20 °C
EC investigates Transgaz for blocking gas exports from Romania

by Romania Insider
The European Commission opened an official investigation procedure on the Romanian state-owned gas transporter Transgaz. The company is being suspected of hindering the exports of natural gas from Romania to other EU member states through Hungary, according to EC.

The decision comes one year after the European Commission’s competition inspectors made controls at Transgaz, Romgaz, and OMV Petrom.

Transgaz representatives said that they would clarify the situation and would provide the information and the documents that the European Commission needs in the investigation. The state-owned company also said that the investigation doesn’t affect its operations.

Romania is the third largest natural gas producer in the European Union, after the Netherlands and the UK. It has significant natural gas reserves, including the recently discovered natural gas deposits in the Black Sea.

