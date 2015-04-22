Romanian Dorina Gont, president of the Chamber of Judicial Enforcement Officers in Romania, was arrested on Wednesday, April 22, in a tax evasion case. The damage amounts to EUR 3 million.

The prosecutors arrested three other people in this case, namely Radu Abagiu, Adrian Mihai and businessman Ciprian Nistor, reports local Mediafax.

More than 70 police officers conducted 15 home searches earlier this week in Bucharest and Ilfov and Ialomita counties. They also searched two houses used by Dorina and Lucian Gont.

Following these searches, eight people were brought in for questioning. The authorities suspect them of tax evasion.

