Over 700,000 visit Romania’s only dino park since opening

Dino Parc Rasnov, the only dinosaur-themed park in Romania and the largest in Southeast Europe, posted revenues of RON 18.1 million (some EUR 4 million) and welcomed 700,000 visitors in the two years since it opened.

The dinosaur park, which is located near the Rasnov citadel in central Romania, opened in June 2015. Besides the impressive route with 50 scientific certified real-sized dinosaurs, the park also has a playground for children, tree houses, a 9D cinema, an adventure route, a laser maze, and organizes exhibitions.

Dino Parc Rasnov ranks among the top three most visited tourist attractions in Brasov, after the famous Bran Castle (also known as Dracula’s Castle) and the Rasnov Fortress.

In the last year, the park hosted a life-size replica of Hatzegopteryx, the largest flying dinosaur of all time, which was discovered in the Hateg area.

Two other scientific exhibitions opened this year: one that gave visitors the chance to see a real and extremely rare meteorite discovered in Romania, and another one that featured a real nest with dinosaur eggs.

Irina Popescu, [email protected]