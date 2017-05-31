Cora expands online shopping service in central Romania

Hypermarket operator Cora has expanded its online shopping service cora.ro to Cluj-Napoca in Central Romania.

People in the Cluj area are now able to order from home products from the Cora hypermarket.

“Cluj is very important for us, with enterprising people. The city is growing fast, it was natural to launch cora.ro here as well. I am also glad to start this new service 10 years after we opened our Cora hypermarket in Cluj-Napoca,” said Cora Romania general manager Thierry Destailleur.

The home order will be delivered in exchange for RON 15 (EUR 3.2), with delivery available in Cluj and in the nearby villages.

Cora operates 11 hypermarkets in Bucharest and in large cities. Its online platform launched in 2013 and Cora was the first major retailer with drive delivery in Romania. The company is owned by Belgian Louis Delhaize Group.

