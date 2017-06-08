Cashier takes nearly EUR 300,000 from bank in Romania

A cashier allegedly embezzled some EUR 300,000 from a banking unit in Prahova county, Romania. The Police have been investigating the case.

The cashier managed to steal the money because her colleague didn’t actually participate in checking the cash and closing the register, reports local Agerpres, which cites a press bulletin from the Prahova County Police Inspectorate.

Police officers from the Economic Crime Investigation Service have investigated the case, which targeted two women suspected of embezzlement and negligence at work.

“Police evidence showed that one of the women, who was working as cashier at the bank, took RON 999,952 and EUR 66,450 in cash from the unit’s cash desk, taking advantage of the fact that the other one didn’t actually participate in checking the cash and closing the register,” reads the document from the Prahova County Police Inspectorate.

The case was forwarded to the competent prosecutor’s office.

Irina Popescu, [email protected]