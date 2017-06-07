Limited access to four of the busiest metro stations in Bucharest for system upgrades

The Bucharest metro operator Metrorex has started changing the access-control systems in Piata Victoriei 1, Aviatorilor, Mihai Bravu, and Piata Iancului subway stations, which are some of the busiest metro stations in the capital.

This represents the third stage of the project aimed at modernizing access systems to the subway stations, and will result in limited access to these metro stations, as some entrances will close down alternatively.

In Piata Victoriei 1 station, the access point from Lascar Catargiu and Iancu de Hunedoara boulevards, and the one from Lascar Catargiu and Calea Victoriei boulevards were shut down starting Wednesday, June 7. The work is to be completed on June 13, according to Metrorex.

Then, between June 14 and June 20, the metro operator will close the access points from Aviatorilor boulevard and Paris street.

In Aviatorilor station, Metrorex closed the access point from Charles de Gaulle Square, Aviatorilor boulevard and Calea Dorobanti, and the one from Charles de Gaulle Square, Aviatorilor and Maresal Constantin Prezan boulevards. They will remain closed until June 13. Then, between June 14 and June 20, the company will modernize the access-control systems at the entry from Charles de Gaulle Square, Aviatorilor boulevard, Herastrau Park.

The third station where the access-control systems are currently being upgraded is Mihai Bravu. Here, the access point from Mihai Bravu and Vitejilor street will stay closed until June 13, while the one from Mihai Bravu and Penes Curcanul streets will be shut down between June 14 and June 20.

At Piata Iancului station, the entry from Mihai Bravu and Iancului streets will be closed until June 13. Next, the operator will close the entry from Mihai Bravu and Pache Protopopescu streets, between June 14 and June 20.

Four other subway stations will have their entrances closed down alternatively between June 21 and July 11, namely Piata Romana, Gara de Nord, Universitate, and Dristor 2, but the stations will still be functional. Then, the subway stations Aurel Vlaicu and Pipera will close down in July and August, as each of them has a single access point; but they will close down alternatively, so passengers in Bucharest’s busy office area can still use a metro station.

So far, Metrorex completed the modernization work at 24 access points in 12 stations.

Irina Popescu, [email protected]