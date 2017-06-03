The fourth edition of F-Secure Step by Step Cross, a running event for IT experts, will take place in Bucharest’s Tineretului Park on June 24.

The event, organized under the slogan Log Out, Shut Down, Go Run!, will start at 08:30 AM.

The running event aims to raise awareness of the importance of sport and movement for a healthy lifestyle among IT professionals, whose work life is rather sedentary. The event’s ambassador is former Olympic champion Gabriela Szabo.

The participation is free of charge, and the organizers have already prepared 500 kits for those who want to take part in the event.

Registrations can be made on F-secure.ro.

Transylvania running event, on Forbes’ list of top marathons in Europe

Irina Popescu, [email protected]

(photo source: F-Secure Romania on Facebook)