Bucharest City Hall selects first city manager

The Bucharest City Hall has selected the first city manager for the Romanian capital, out of four shortlisted candidates.

Sorin Chirita, the special administrator of the Bucharest thermal energy distributor RADET, won the contest for appointing the capital’s first city manager, reports local Hotnews.ro. He got a score of 95.66 at the interview.

The result of the contest can be challenged within 24 hours from its publication, namely May 31, 12:30.

Sorin Chirita, 39, holds degrees in economics, psychology, and law, as well as a master’s degree in law. Chirita also graduated courses in critical infrastructure management, sustainable regional development, real estate evaluation, public procurement, project management, urban planning, project evaluation, mediation and psycho-pedagogy.

Its professional activity between 2003 and 2017 included positions such as economist and executive director of the Center for Vocational Training and Regional Development, general manager of the Institute for Human Resources Development, coordinator of the National Growth Pole Constanta (ADR Sud-Est), Urban Development Coordinator – Southeast Development Region (ADR Sud-Est), and chairman of the provisional board of directors of Bucharest thermal energy distributor RADET. He has been the special administrator of RADET since October last year.

At the end of February, the Bucharest General Council created the city manager position, directly subordinated to the capital’s mayor.

Depending on the number and importance of delegated duties, the city manager can organize, coordinate and manage the activity of the Bucharest City Hall, as “a partner of the top management in the process of adopting strategic decisions,” according to the General Council decision. The mayor can delegate to the city manager, within the provisions of the law, the right to manage the credits approved from the institution’s budget.

Four candidates were shortlisted in the contest to appoint the capital’s city manager, namely Sorin Chirita, Constantin Dragan, Pavel Marian Popoaca, and Bogdan Alexandru.

Irina Popescu, [email protected]

(photo source: Sorinchirita.ro)