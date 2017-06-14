Bucharest City Hall to buy 600 new buses, trams

The Bucharest City Hall is currently working on launching the auction to buy new buses, trolleybuses, and trams for the public transport fleet. The authorities are also planning to build several modular parking lots in the capital.

The tender to purchase 400 EURO 6 buses, 100 trolleybuses and 100 trams will be launched in the coming days through Romania’s Electronic Public Procurement System (SEAP), Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea said on June 13 at the “Jump to smart 1.0. The Romania of smart cities. Fast and innovative solutions” conference, reports local News.ro.

“I am absolutely sure that, once these buses, trams and trolleybuses arrive in Bucharest, we will be able to say that we’ve contributed to making Bucharesters leave their personal cars at home and use the public transport at least a few days a week,” Firea added.

Besides preparing to purchase new buses and trams, the Bucharest public transport company RATB has also kicked off the procurement procedure for installing free wireless Internet for travelers. The two procedures, namely the one for new buses and the one for wireless Internet, will run at the same time.

Mayor Firea also announced that the City Hall intends to build as soon as possible several modular parking lots in Bucharest, especially in areas where there are no other options, reports local Agerpres.

“Smaller, modular parking lots, which are made of lightweight materials, usually metal, for urgent solutions,” Firea said.

The Bucharest City Council adopted last week a decision according to which those who occupy the parking spaces that were legally attributed to other people risk fines from RON 500 to RON 1,000 (EUR 110 – 220).

Irina Popescu, [email protected]