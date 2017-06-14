Bucharest to have 3,000 new parking places

The auctions for six indoor parking lots totaling some 3,000 places are to be launched in about a month, said the capital’s new city manager Sorin Chirita on Tuesday, June 13.

“We have indoor parking lots and, in a month, we will launch the auctions for six parking lots, of around 3,000 places. It is the first time in 26 years when the City Hall starts at the same time several works aimed at providing citizens with parking spaces,” Chirita said at “Jump to smart 1.0. The Romania of smart cities. Fast and innovative solutions” conference, reports local Agerpres.

He also said that it is the first time when two documents, namely the Mobility Plan and the Energy Strategy of Bucharest, are corroborated in Romania.

Present at the same conference, Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea announced two other projects of the City Hall June 13, namely the purchase of 600 new buses, trolleybuses, and trams, and the construction of several modular parking lots in the Capital. The tender to purchase the 400 EURO 6 buses, 100 trolleybuses and 100 trams is to be launched in the coming days through Romania’s Electronic Public Procurement System (SEAP).

