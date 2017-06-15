17 °C
Bucharest
Jun 15, 09:46

BNR board member: Romania could join the euro area in eight years

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment
euro

Romania could be in the position to join the Eurozone in about eight years, said Daniel Daianu, a member of the Board of Directors of Romania’s National Bank (BNR).

“I think we could enter the euro (zone) in the first part of the next decade,” he added, reports Reuters.

Daianu said that if Romania continues to have an economic growth rate of 3.0-3.5%, it could reach 75% of the average income per capita in the euro area.

Daniel Daianu spoke at an event organized by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Romania was the first in recovering the gap with the Western countries among all member states in the ten years since it joined the European Union. The country’s GDP per capita reached 59% of the EU average last year up from 39% of the EU average in 2006.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list