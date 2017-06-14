Bill in Romania: Interns to be paid at least 50% of minimum wage

Companies in Romania that take interns need to pay them at least 50% of the minimum wage, according to a new bill drafted by the Labor Ministry.

Interns should work maximum six hours a day, additional work hours being forbidden.

“The intern is entitled to a net monthly internship indemnity from the host organization, the amount being stipulated in the internship contract,” according to the draft project, cited by local Economica.net.

Only people who are at least 16 can start internships in companies or institutions. The number of interns in a company can’t exceed 5% of the total number of employees.

The internship contract will be signed for maximum six months and is considered seniority, according to the bill. The employer will be able to claim from the state the equivalent of EUR 1,000 if it concludes an employment contract for at least two years with the former intern.

