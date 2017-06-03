More than 130 bikers in Romania are currently helping build houses for 16 poor families in Cumpana, in the Constanta county in South – Eastern Romania.

They work together with the future house owners and specialists from the Habitat for Humanity non-profit organization this weekend. They not only pour concrete and apply paint and decorative plaster, but also prepare the foundation and build the fence, among other things.

The event, called Bikers for Humanity, has reached its second edition this year. More than 350 bikers participated in the first edition when they helped build houses for 36 poor families in Bacau.

This year, bikers from 14 biking clubs all across Romania are helping on the construction site.

The 16 houses built this year in Cumpana are part of a project called We’re building for the future. Under this initiative, Habitat for Humanity Cumpana pledged to build 20 homes in four years, between 2015 and 2019. So far, around 300 foreign and Romanian volunteers worked on the site of Habitat for Humanity Cumpana.

Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit organization that works towards eradicating substandard housing. With the support of more than 32,000 volunteers, Habitat for Humanity Romania helped over 69,000 people have a decent home or improve their living conditions so far.

Photo – Habitat for Humanity