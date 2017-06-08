Biggest water park in Romania reopens this Friday

Divertiland Water Park, the biggest such leisure park in Romania, will reopen its gates for a new summer season this Friday, June 9. The water park is located west of Bucharest and can accommodate 7,000 people.

Divertiland Water Park is split into several areas, offering a wide range of facilities. For example, Los Petitos is the area dedicated to children, with slides and pools made especially for their ages and heights. Los Turbos is the area where the visitors can experience a maximum level of adrenaline as it hosts very high slopes, while La Plaja is the place where water fans can find the wave pool.

Super Paradise is the newest area that offers an Olympic-size swimming pool, a children’s pool and two restaurants. Divertiland Water Park has a total of nine restaurants.

One-day tickets for adults cost RON 40 (Monday to Friday) and RON 65 (in weekends), while the students and children benefit from discounts. Moreover, those who purchase tickets online also benefit from discounts.

Irina Popescu, [email protected]