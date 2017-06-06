Biggest retailer in Romania opens first temporary hypermarket in a tent

Kaufland Romania, the largest local retailer, has opened its first temporary hypermarket, in a tent located in Sovata spa resort, Mures county.

The so-called “summer store” will stay open until September 17, 2017, the retailer announced.

“We chose Sovata because it is an important tourist attraction, it is the first store in this city,” said Valer Hancas, Corporate Affairs & Communication Manager, Kaufland Romania.

The hypermarket covers 1,350 sqm and is located on Primaverii street. It mainly targets tourists who want to make some shopping quickly. Its offer includes fruits and vegetables, bakery, basic foods, sweets, non-food products, and a drugstore.

The temporary store’s parking has 92 places, as well as 15 bike racks. The hypermarket is opened Monday to Saturday between 08:00 and 21:00, and on Sundays from 08:00 to 18:00.

Kaufland Romania recorded a turnover of EUR 2.13 billion last year, up from EUR 2 billion in 2015. In 2016, the retailer’s contribution to Romania’s state budget was over EUR 140 million.

Irina Popescu, [email protected]

(Photo source: Kaufland Romania on Facebook)