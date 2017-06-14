Austrian plastics manufacturer Alpla buys Romanian preform producer

Austrian manufacturer Alpla, one of the largest producers in the European plastics industry, will buy the Romanian thermoplastic polyester producer Amraz, located near Bucharest.

In February, the Austrian group took over another local producer, namely Brasov-based Star East Pet, specialized in the production of PET preforms.

The recent transaction is currently analyzed by Romania’s Competition Council. Amraz is fully owned by the Dutch firm Plasinject.

The Alpla group has been present in Romania since 2010, through the Alpla Plastic factory located in Pantelimon, east of Bucharest. The factory has about 40 employees and posted a turnover of about EUR 5.7 million in 2015.

The Romanian PET market, which serves companies such as Coca-Cola, Pepsi or Bergenbier, also includes Slobozia-based Pet Star Holding.

(photo source: Amraz.ro)