Anti-Semitic messages on a Jewish Synagogue in central Romania

The Jewish Community in Cluj-Napoca in central Romania notified the Police on Monday, June 12 about anti-Semitic messages found on an outside wall of the Synagogue of the Temple of Jewish Deportees.

Two messages were written on the Synagogue’s wall in black and red paint, messages that were saying “All the best!” and “Holocaust never happened,” according to Robert Schwartz, the President of the Jewish Community of Cluj-Napoca, reports local News.ro. A Star of David cut by a line was also drawn on the wall.

“I can’t find my words, this is a serious case. The synagogue is on a busy road, many people are passing on this street, and neither the police nor the gendarmes saw anything. The message denying the Holocaust is too much. We will not be able to clean or wash these messages, but we will have to paint them with a close color to the original one, “said Robert Schwartz.

The Synagogue of the Temple of Jewish Deportees in Cluj-Napoca has a historical monument status.

Teenagers vandalize ten tombstones in Bucharest Jewish Cemetery

Irina Popescu, [email protected]

(photo source: Wikipedia)