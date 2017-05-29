Analysts’ confidence in Romania’s economy improves in April

The macroeconomic confidence indicator compiled by CFA Romania significantly increased in April reaching 60.8 points, up 4 points over the previous month.

The April increase comes after the CFA indicator slightly declined in March reaching 56.8 points.

The indicator has a component that evaluates current economic conditions and one that looks into the expectations about the economy. The indicator that looks into the current economic conditions went up by 8.3 points in April reaching 76 points. The analysts’ expectations also saw a slight improvement, going up by 1.8 points to 53.2 points.

However, the indicator that looks into the expectations on the business environment in Romania dropped to -36 points in April from -32 points in March. Only 12% of those surveyed expect an improvement in the business conditions.

CFA analysts estimate an inflation rate of 1.65% between May this year and May 2018, slightly below the level projected in the previous report.

The CFA indicator was launched in 2011. It quantifies the analysts’ perception of Romania’s economy for one year. The indicator ranges between 0 (lack of trust) to 100 (complete trust).

