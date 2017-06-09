All aboard! More trains take tourists to the seaside and Danube Delta

Romania’s state-owned railway operator CFR Calatori launched on June 9 the Sun Trains (Tremurile Soarelui) summer program.

Thus, until September 10, more than 40 trains will take tourists to and from seaside resorts and the famous Danube Delta, according to a statement from the company.

A total of 20 trains will depart daily from Bucharest to Constanta, 11 of them heading to Mangalia and stopping in all seaside resorts.

A Bucharest-Constanta trip costs RON 59.6 (EUR 13) for InterRegio trains. However, tourists can also benefit from discounts with CFR’s offers for groups, online purchases, or early bookings.

The Sun Trains, which run at high speed without intermediate stops between Bucharest North railway station and Constanta, arrive at their destination in about two hours, according to CFR. However, a trip with the other InterRegio trains will take about two hours and 20 minutes, on average.

CFR also introduced an additional direct InterRegio train between Bucharest and Tulcea to facilitate the tourists’ access to the Danube Delta. Meanwhile, four daily trains from the usual schedule will still link Medgidia and Tulcea.

Trains connecting Bucharest to Thessaloniki, Istanbul and Sofia start running this June

Irina Popescu, [email protected]